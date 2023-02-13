Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.32. The company had a trading volume of 371,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.20 and a 200-day moving average of $237.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

