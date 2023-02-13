Piper Sandler Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $298.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $298.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.18.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

EL opened at $250.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.87 and its 200-day moving average is $243.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $315.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,770 shares of company stock worth $6,469,880 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,589,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.