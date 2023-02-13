Piper Sandler Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $185.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNDY. Citigroup raised their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com stock traded up $14.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,555. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $237.02. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $373,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in monday.com by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.