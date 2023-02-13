Piper Sandler Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $185.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on MNDY. Citigroup raised their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.
monday.com stock traded up $14.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,555. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $237.02. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $373,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in monday.com by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
