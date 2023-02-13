Pirate Chain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $407,800.28 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $83.78 million and approximately $407,800.28 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00211657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00074822 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00057057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

