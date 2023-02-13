PlatinX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 58% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $96,025.71 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00422530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,062.64 or 0.27989186 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

