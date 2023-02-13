PlayDapp Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $117.52 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00424942 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,088.72 or 0.28148948 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

