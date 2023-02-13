Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYTCF remained flat at $5.90 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Playtech has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 630 ($7.57) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 601 ($7.22) to GBX 608 ($7.31) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

