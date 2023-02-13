Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polar Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

