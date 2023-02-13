Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Polar Power stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.68.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.
