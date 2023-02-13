Polymath Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $165.69 million and approximately $293,689.37 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00421193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

