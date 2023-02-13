Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 66,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 442,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.60. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,355,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 571.1% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 2,173,671 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

