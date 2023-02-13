Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Purchased by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,589 shares during the period. Potbelly makes up approximately 10.1% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Potbelly worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Potbelly by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Potbelly by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBPB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

Several research firms have commented on PBPB. TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

