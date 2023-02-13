Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,842 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $464.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $380.30 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.