Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $245.03. 49,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,983. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.60 and its 200 day moving average is $231.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

