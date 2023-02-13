Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 55,000 American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.19% of American Superconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 85.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 481,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 202,955 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 36.4% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. 26,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,892. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMSC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 338,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,455.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

