Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,606 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 19,653.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 903,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 808.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 632,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $22,361,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,570,000 after purchasing an additional 478,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Cutera Stock Down 1.4 %

About Cutera

CUTR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,535. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.