Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $19.73 Million Stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Civeo comprises about 6.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 5.73% of Civeo worth $19,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVEO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 7.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 3.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 532,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its position in Civeo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 344,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Civeo by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Civeo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Civeo

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Civeo Trading Down 0.8 %

Civeo Profile

NYSE CVEO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. 5,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $473.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $36.88.

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.