Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $494,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Express were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

AXP traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $180.80. 505,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average is $152.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.