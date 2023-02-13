Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $292,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.62. 103,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,969. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Articles

