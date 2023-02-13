Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $149.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.