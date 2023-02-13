Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $960,000 Investment in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 615,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.36% of Smart Sand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SND. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 383,709 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 807.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Price Performance

SND stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,648. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.54. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Smart Sand

SND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

