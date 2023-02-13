PriceSmart, Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

PriceSmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PSMT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.81. 20,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,139. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,651. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after buying an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PriceSmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PriceSmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PriceSmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

