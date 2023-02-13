Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance
PSET stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $56.44.
Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF
