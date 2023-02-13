Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

PSET stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $1,906,000.

