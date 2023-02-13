ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Down 43.6% in January

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

EQRR traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

