ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after buying an additional 64,152 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 382,559 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.
