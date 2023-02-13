ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 18.7% in January

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
