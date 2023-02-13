Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $7.64. 1,127,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,079. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

