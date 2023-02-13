Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Hits Market Cap of $117.88 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $117.88 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.4700166 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,966,803.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

