PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 216 ($2.60) to GBX 205 ($2.46) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

PZCUY stock opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$5.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.22.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.