QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Hits $0.55

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $430,692.86 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.56311105 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $393,458.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

