qPULA Trading Management LP Buys 2,505 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.3% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

