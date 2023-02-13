qPULA Trading Management LP Buys New Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT opened at $22.82 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

