qPULA Trading Management LP Grows Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up 2.9% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

CVE stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading

