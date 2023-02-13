qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $242,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 2.1% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day moving average of $143.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

