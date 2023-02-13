qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,883,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 811,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 852.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.