Qtum Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $276.59 million and $40.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00012102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.74 or 0.06955599 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00061378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,533,768 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

