Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.92. 27,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.42 and a 200 day moving average of $216.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

