Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,932 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after acquiring an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 403,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,681. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $125.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $190.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

