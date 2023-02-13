Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 355,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

