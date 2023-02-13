Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 137,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,276,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $286.08. 133,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $345.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.36.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

