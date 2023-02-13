Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after acquiring an additional 261,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,831,000 after acquiring an additional 210,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,940,253. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $124.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $494.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.