Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $158.82. 81,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,811. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average of $151.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

