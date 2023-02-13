QuarkChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $52.30 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $52.30 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00423195 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,028.71 or 0.28033187 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000172 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.