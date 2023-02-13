QUASA Hits 1-Day Volume of $120,046.57 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $89.02 million and approximately $120,046.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00043623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00216536 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002965 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014111 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,930.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

