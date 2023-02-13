QUASA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $121,775.49 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $97.42 million and $121,775.49 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00043888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00215862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002967 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014111 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,930.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

