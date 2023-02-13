Quent Capital LLC Acquires 188 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $237.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

