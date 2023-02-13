Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 119.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

BCC traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $76.24. 24,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

