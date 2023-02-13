Quent Capital LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.1 %

OC stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.51. 211,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,879. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

