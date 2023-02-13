Quent Capital LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.8 %

About Hilton Grand Vacations

HGV traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.86. 69,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,821. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

