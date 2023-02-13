Quent Capital LLC Purchases 9,039 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 797,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.57. 20,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $99.35.

