Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 5.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $23,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 295.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 667.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.76 on Monday, reaching $144.72. The stock had a trading volume of 377,736 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67.

